UN Ready To Reconvene Syrian Constitutional Cmte. Talks In Spirit Of Compromise - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2023 | 01:30 AM

UN Ready to Reconvene Syrian Constitutional Cmte. Talks in Spirit of Compromise - Official

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The United Nations is ready to restart the Syrian Constitutional Committee talks in Switzerland in a "spirit of compromise," UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Thursday.

"Let me in this context also reiterate my readiness to facilitate Syrian-Syrian dialogue, including to reconvene the Constitutional Committee. It is surely past time for us to move beyond the non-Syrian issues that have been stalling the process. The Committee should resume its work in Geneva in a spirit of compromise, with substance and at pace," Pedersen said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Pedersen also said that he will continue to involve a broader spectrum of Syrians in Geneva who have more in common than what divides them.

Earlier this week, the defense ministers of Turkey, Russia, Syria and Iran met in Moscow for talks and characterized the meeting as having a "constructive atmosphere." The participants reaffirmed their desire to preserve the territorial integrity of Syria and intensify efforts for the speedy return of Syrian refugees.

