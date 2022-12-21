UN Ready to Resume Talks of Constitutional Committee in Syria - Special Envoy

The United Nations is ready to resume the meetings of the Constitutional Committee in Syria, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The United Nations is ready to resume the meetings of the Constitutional Committee in Syria, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Wednesday.

"As I told you last month, the United Nations stands ready to resume Constitutional Committee meetings in Geneva as soon as readiness to do so from others is there," Pedersen said during a UN Security Council meeting.

The war in Syria has been ongoing since 2011, with various armed insurgent groups, including terrorist organizations, fighting the Syrian Army in an attempt to topple the government of President Bashar Assad.

Since 2016, the Turkish armed forces have also been conducting air and ground operations in Syria against armed Kurdish groups.

In 2017, Russia, Turkey and Iran launched a mediation group on the Syrian settlement in Astana. In January 2018, the Russian city of Sochi hosted a Congress of the Syrian national dialogue, the first such attempt since the start of the conflict, intending to gather an inclusive pool of Syrian political forces. The main result of the Congress was the decision to create a Constitutional Committee, which meets in Geneva and whose main task is to prepare a constitutional reform in Syria.