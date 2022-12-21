UrduPoint.com

UN Ready To Resume Talks Of Constitutional Committee In Syria - Special Envoy

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2022 | 10:57 PM

UN Ready to Resume Talks of Constitutional Committee in Syria - Special Envoy

The United Nations is ready to resume the meetings of the Constitutional Committee in Syria, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The United Nations is ready to resume the meetings of the Constitutional Committee in Syria, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Wednesday.

"As I told you last month, the United Nations stands ready to resume Constitutional Committee meetings in Geneva as soon as readiness to do so from others is there," Pedersen said during a UN Security Council meeting.

The war in Syria has been ongoing since 2011, with various armed insurgent groups, including terrorist organizations, fighting the Syrian Army in an attempt to topple the government of President Bashar Assad.

Since 2016, the Turkish armed forces have also been conducting air and ground operations in Syria against armed Kurdish groups.

In 2017, Russia, Turkey and Iran launched a mediation group on the Syrian settlement in Astana. In January 2018, the Russian city of Sochi hosted a Congress of the Syrian national dialogue, the first such attempt since the start of the conflict, intending to gather an inclusive pool of Syrian political forces. The main result of the Congress was the decision to create a Constitutional Committee, which meets in Geneva and whose main task is to prepare a constitutional reform in Syria.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army United Nations Syria Iran Russia Turkey Astana Sochi Geneva January Congress 2017 2016 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

US Controllers Lose Contact With InSight Lander on ..

US Controllers Lose Contact With InSight Lander on Mars After 4 Year Mission - N ..

26 minutes ago
 French Christmas train strike provokes fury, trave ..

French Christmas train strike provokes fury, travel woes

26 minutes ago
 US Oil Stockpiles Tumble as Fuel Demand Jumps Amid ..

US Oil Stockpiles Tumble as Fuel Demand Jumps Amid Holiday Travel, Package Deliv ..

26 minutes ago
 London Police Chief Says Healthcare Workers' Strik ..

London Police Chief Says Healthcare Workers' Strike Preventing Police From Doing ..

30 minutes ago
 First Unit of India's Kudankulam NPP Running on Mo ..

First Unit of India's Kudankulam NPP Running on More Advanced Russian Fuel - Min ..

30 minutes ago
 Dense foggy weather likely to prevail over plain a ..

Dense foggy weather likely to prevail over plain ares in Punjab, KP, upper Sindh ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.