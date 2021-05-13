UrduPoint.com
UN Ready To Resume Work Of Middle East Quartet - Secretary-General

Sumaira FH 7 hours ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guteres announced his readiness to resume the work of the middle East Quartet of international mediators to resolve the conflict in the region.

"We are totally committed to revitalizing the Quartet, we are totally committed to promote all forms of dialogue by the parties and by other key actors that can be supportive of all the measures necessary for de-escalation, but also for revitalization of the peace process that has been dormant for too much time," Guterres said following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

The UN Secretary General said that the resumption of the peace process was extremely urgent, because this was the only way to resolve the situation.

The parties to the negotiations need to stick to a two-state solution that will lead to harmony and peace between the two sides of the conflict, he added.

