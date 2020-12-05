UN Ready to 'Scale Up' Ongoing Assistance to Armenia, Azerbaijan - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General is making it known that the United Nations is prepared to boost humanitarian assistance to Armenia and Azerbaijan as the ceasefire holds in the disputed region of Narorno-Karabakh, spokesman Stephan Dujarric told reporters on Friday

"The Secretary-General underlines that they United Nations is prepared to respond to humanitarian needs in all areas affected by the conflict and scale up ongoing assistance in Armenia and Azerbaijan as required," Dujarric said during a press conference.

Dujarric noted that Guterres has welcomed the continuing adherence to the ceasefire in accordance with the November 9 joint statement by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia and is calling on all concerned to continue implementing their obligations under international humanitarian law and human rights law.

"The Secretary-General urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to resume negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group co-Chairs to reach a lasting peaceful settlement and encourages the governments and the people of Armenia and Azerbaijan to embark on the path of the dialogue," Dujarric said.

On November 9, the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan adopted a joint statement on the cessation of hostilities in unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh. The agreement on Nagorno-Karabakh resulted in the loss of some territories controlled by the Armenian-majority self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh and the deployment of 1,960 Russian peacekeepers to the region.