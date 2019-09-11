UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Ready To Support Iraq Government Deal With Karbala Stampede Aftermath - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 11:38 PM

UN Ready to Support Iraq Government Deal With Karbala Stampede Aftermath - Spokesman

The United Nations is ready to assist the government of Iraq deal with the aftermath of the deadly stampede in the city of Karbala, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) The United Nations is ready to assist the government of Iraq deal with the aftermath of the deadly stampede in the city of Karbala, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

At least 30 people died and 100 others were injured on Tuesday as a result of a stampede during the Shia religious ceremony known as Ashura in Karbala.

"The United Nations stands ready to support the government in dealing with this tragedy," Dujarric said.

The stampede occurred when a pilgrim tripped while hundreds of thousands of Shia Islamic worshipers were performing a ritual commemorating the martyrdom in battle of the Imam Hussein, according to media reports.

An Iraqi health ministry spokesman has said the death toll could rise.

Dujarric said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his deepest sympathies to the families of the people killed in the stampede and wished a speediest recovery for all those who were injured.

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Iraq Died Karbala Media All Government Muharram

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence, UAE Armed Forces participate ..

56 minutes ago

PCB reiterates commitment to provide complete secu ..

56 minutes ago

Punjab University to organise seminar on Kashmir o ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab University awards six PhD degrees

2 minutes ago

Javed Hashmi pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

2 minutes ago

Tunisian Presidential Candidate Says Ennahdha Turn ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.