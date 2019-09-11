UN Ready to Support Iraq Government Deal With Karbala Stampede Aftermath - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Nations is ready to assist the government of Iraq deal with the aftermath of the deadly stampede in the city of Karbala, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

At least 30 people died and 100 others were injured on Tuesday as a result of a stampede during the Shia religious ceremony known as Ashura in Karbala.

"The United Nations stands ready to support the government in dealing with this tragedy," Dujarric said.

The stampede occurred when a pilgrim tripped while hundreds of thousands of Shia Islamic worshipers were performing a ritual commemorating the martyrdom in battle of the Imam Hussein, according to media reports.

An Iraqi health ministry spokesman has said the death toll could rise.

Dujarric said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his deepest sympathies to the families of the people killed in the stampede and wished a speediest recovery for all those who were injured.