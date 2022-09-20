UrduPoint.com

UN Ready To Support Trans-Afghan Railway Project - Uzbek Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2022 | 10:19 PM

UN Ready to Support Trans-Afghan Railway Project - Uzbek Foreign Ministry

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed readiness to support the implementation of the railroad project connecting Central and South Asia through Afghanistan, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed readiness to support the implementation of the railroad project connecting Central and South Asia through Afghanistan, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Uzbekistan's acting Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov held a meeting with Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York, during which the senior officials discussed issues of bilateral cooperation.

"The UN is ready to fully support projects promoted by Uzbekistan to strengthen interregional interconnectedness, including the construction of the Termez-Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway," the ministry said in a statement.

Guterres also expressed support for Uzbekistan's efforts to mitigate the effects of the Aral Sea drying up, improve the quality of life of the Aral Sea region's population by building modern housing, social and industrial infrastructure facilities there, the statement said.

"Norov stated that Uzbekistan considers the UN as a universal and reliable international structure for maintaining stability and sustainable development, protecting human rights around the world," the ministry added.

In February 2021, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan signed a road map for the railway construction via the cities of Termez, Mazar-i-Sharif, Kabul, and Peshawar, with the project's preliminary cost of $5 billion. The new transport corridor with a cargo transit capacity of up to 20 million tonnes is set to link the European Union, Russia, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and Southeast Asian countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Kabul Peshawar World United Nations Russia European Union Road Aral Vladimir Putin New York Uzbekistan February Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

European Commission Presents New Approach to Incre ..

European Commission Presents New Approach to Increase Uptake of Cancer Screening ..

2 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister meets Spanish counterpart; discuss ..

Prime Minister meets Spanish counterpart; discuss bilateral, regional matters

2 minutes ago
 DC reviews anti-dengue measures at Quaid-e-Azam In ..

DC reviews anti-dengue measures at Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate

2 minutes ago
 Biden to Speak About UNSC Reform at General Assemb ..

Biden to Speak About UNSC Reform at General Assembly - White House

4 minutes ago
 Turkiye hopes for 'permanent' peace in Kashmir; ur ..

Turkiye hopes for 'permanent' peace in Kashmir; urges support for flood-devastat ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.