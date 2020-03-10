UN Reaffirms Commitment to Work With Afghan President Ghani to Foster Peace - Statement

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The United Nations has stated its commitment to work with re-elected Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, in the wake of his inauguration in Kabul on Monday, according to a statement published by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

"The United Nations stands ready to work with President Ghani's administration across Afghanistan, a diverse and culturally rich country whose peoples are yearning for a brighter future," said Tadamichi Yamamoto, the UN secretary-general's special representative for Afghanistan and head of UNAMA, said in the statement.

The UN has voiced its support for Ghani's commitment to reaching peace in Afghanistan, forming an inclusive government and for his proposals to create economic growth in the country, according to the statement. Intra-Afghan dialogue also remains a goal of the UN, the statement added.

During Ghani's inauguration earlier in the day, the Afghan 1TV news broadcaster reported that the president pledged to release up to 5,000 captive members of the Taliban, a key sticking point in potential negotiations between the government and the militant organization.

Ghani's leading political rival, Abdullah Abdullah, held a rival inauguration ceremony at the same time as Ghani was sworn in as president. Abdullah has called the country's presidential elections, which were held in September, fraudulent and has failed to recognize the result, which saw Ghani win with 50.64 percent of the vote.

On February 29, the US and the Taliban signed a peace agreement in the Qatari capital of Doha after a week-long commitment to reduce violence held. The deal set the beginning of intra-Afghan talks for March 10, contingent on the release of Taliban prisoners.