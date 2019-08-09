UrduPoint.com
UN Reaffirms Support For Norwegian Process After Venezuela Exits Talks

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:20 AM

The United Nations took note of the latest developments over the Venezuelan situation, and stresses its support for Norway-mediated talks between the Venezuelan opposition and the government, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The United Nations took note of the latest developments over the Venezuelan situation, and stresses its support for Norway-mediated talks between the Venezuelan opposition and the government, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Venezuelan Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said that President Nicolas Maduro decided not to dispatch a government delegation to the next round of talks with the opposition in Barbados, scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

"We've also taken a note of the latest developments," Dujarric said. "For our part, we can only reiterate our strong support and the Secretary-General's strong support that he's expressed for the Norwegian facilitation on Venezuela. A negotiated agreement is urgently needed to reach a peaceful resolution to the crisis."

