UN Received Reports Of Human Rights Abuses Against Women In Afghanistan - Refugee Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 12:17 AM

UN Received Reports of Human Rights Abuses Against Women in Afghanistan - Refugee Agency

The United Nations Refugee Agency has received reports of human rights abuses against women throughout Afghanistan, UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Representative for Afghanistan Caroline Van Buren said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The United Nations Refugee Agency has received reports of human rights abuses against women throughout Afghanistan, UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Representative for Afghanistan Caroline Van Buren said on Wednesday.

"We have some reports of human rights abuses against women, we've been told that in some areas women are not allowed to go to work," Van Buren said during a press briefing. "In some areas it's been reported women are not allowed to move without a male family member.

"

On Sunday, the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) completed its seizure of power in Afghanistan and declared an end of the two-decade-long war in the country. ,The Taliban also made a set of pledges concerning the safety and human rights of the Afghans and voiced its intention to form an inclusive government.

Van Buren said some Taliban militants on the ground have not yet received instructions from the leadership with regard to protecting human rights.

