UN Receives $131Mln Out of $1.2Bln Pledged by Donors for Afghanistan - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The United Nations has so far received $131 million out of $1.2 billion pledged by international donors at the conference to support Afghanistan, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"You'll recall $1.2 billion for humanitarian development aid was pledged. To date, $131 million has actually been received, that's 21.7% of the $606 million required through the end of this year," Dujarric said.

The spokesperson said they are very pleased with the pledges and even more pleased when they get cash.

The United Nations convened the pledging conference to assist the country on September 13 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Afghan economy has been facing collapse since the Taliban (banned in Russia) seized power last month, as the takeover prompted international organizations and donor countries to suspend aid and funding of humanitarian projects. The International Monetary Fund, among other financial institutions, blocked an automatic payout of $460 million and suspended the country's special drawing rights in August.