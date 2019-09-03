UN Receives Letter by El Salvador Requesting to Assist Anti-Corruption Probe - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) The United Nations had received a letter from the government of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele asking the world body to assist in the launching of a commission to investigate corruption in the country, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We have received a letter from the government of El Salvador requesting support for the establishment of an anti-corruption commission," Dujarric told reporters.

Dujarric said the United Nations would comprehensively examine the request, noting that the world body always stands ready to assist member states in their efforts to counter corruption.

Bukele, who took office on June 1, vowed to start by early September an independent investigation into corruption linked to the former country's authorities.