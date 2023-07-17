UN Receives Notification From Russia on Grain Deal Suspension - Source

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) The United Nations has received Moscow's notification on suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative that is due to expire on Monday, a source told Sputnik.

"Notification has been received in Istanbul," the source told Sputnik.

Earlier on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would immediately resume to carry out its obligations under the grain deal as soon as the commitments toward Moscow are fulfilled.