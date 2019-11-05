UN Receives Official US Notification on Pullout From Paris Climate Agreement - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The United Nations has received an official notification by the United States outlining its intent to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement within a year, UN spokesman Farhan Haq told Sputnik.

"We have received it, we can confirm it," Haq said on Monday when asked whether the United States has sent a notice to the United Nations of its intent to withdrew from the accord.

Earlier on Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington had officially informed the United Nations that the United States will exit the climate accord in 2020.