UN Receives Reports of Rights Abuses in Afghanistan By All Sides of Conflict - Bachelet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Tuesday that her office has received "credible reports" of human rights violations by the parties to the conflict in Afghanistan.

"In recent weeks, my office has received harrowing and credible reports of the impact on civilians of violations of international humanitarian law as well as violations and abuses of human rights by the parties to the conflict," Bachelet told an extraordinary meeting of the UN Human Rights Council.

The UN official added that reports of "serious violations" taking place in areas that are under the control of the Taliban movement (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) have also been received.

"They include, among others, summary executions of civilians and combat members of the Afghan National Security Forces," Bachelet said, adding that the UN expects that "significant numbers" of refugees from Afghanistan will flee to neighboring countries or elsewhere.