UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) The United Nations has been officially notified of Russia's refusal to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative beyond July 17, a UN official told Sputnik on Monday.

"We've received a note in Istanbul," the official said.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is terminating the grain deal, which is set to expire at the end of Monday, until Moscow's conditions are fulfilled.

The move means that the maritime humanitarian corridor in the northwestern waters of the Black Sea will cease to exist and the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center will be dissolved, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.