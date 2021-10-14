The United Nations has received a request from Venezuela to send electoral experts rather to the country during the upcoming regional and municipal elections rather than an observation mission, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The United Nations has received a request from Venezuela to send electoral experts rather to the country during the upcoming regional and municipal elections rather than an observation mission, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"We have received a request from the National Electoral Council for the deployment of a panel of electoral experts, but not for the deployment of an electoral observation mission," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "The request has been evaluated, and we expect a response soon."

Venezuela will hold regional and local elections on November 21.

The opposition parties led by Juan Guaido announced they will participate in the elections.

In January of 2019, Venezuela plunged into a political crisis when Guaido, who headed the opposition-controlled National Assembly, did not recognize the results of the earlier election and proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust from power the re-elected President Nicolas Maduro.

The United States and most Western countries endorsed Guaido and imposed comprehensive sanctions on Venezuela. However, Russia, China, Turkey and numerous other nations have said they recognize Maduro as the sole and legitimate president of Venezuela.