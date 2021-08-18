UN Receiving Reports Afghanistan Slowly Returning to Normal, Markets Reopening - UNHCR

The United Nations is receiving reports that life in Afghanistan is slowly returning to normal, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) representative Caroline Van Buren told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The United Nations is receiving reports that life in Afghanistan is slowly returning to normal, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) representative Caroline Van Buren told reporters on Wednesday.

"According to the reports that we are receiving, including from our staff members, things are slowly returning to normal," Van Buren, said. "A female staff member told me she went outside today to see the situation and she was able to walk around, look around and some markets are opening as well."