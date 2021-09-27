UrduPoint.com

UN Recognition Of Northern Cyprus 'Not There Yet,' Unrealistic Now - President

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 01:44 PM

UN Recognition of Northern Cyprus 'Not There Yet,' Unrealistic Now - President

Northern Cyprus does not expect to receive a full UN recognition at the moment because it is not realistic and "the situation is not there yet," Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Northern Cyprus does not expect to receive a full UN recognition at the moment because it is not realistic and "the situation is not there yet," Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar told Sputnik.

"That's not realistic. I cannot expect that now because the situation is not there yet," Tatar said. "What I want is the sovereign equality. I want this to be acknowledged. If it is not acknowledged, then we are prepared to sit at the negotiating table to formally discuss the Cyprus topic. I don't expect recognition tomorrow, that's not realistic. I wish that they recognize us because we are a fully-fledged state."

Cyprus has been de facto divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded the island.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was declared in 1983, and is recognized only by Turkey.

Negotiations on the reunification of Cyprus have been conducted almost from the moment of its division. The United Nations has attempted brokering reunification talks, but the negotiation has reached an impasse.

In July, the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, backed by Ankara, unilaterally demilitarized the UN-protected quarter of Varosha, a town in the buffer zone that separates the Greek and Turkish communities on the island. The UN Security Council condemned the move, saying it violates all previous United Nations resolutions on Cyprus.

Related Topics

United Nations Turkey Ankara Cyprus July All From

Recent Stories

Registrations now open for the Expo 2020 Dubai Run

Registrations now open for the Expo 2020 Dubai Run

6 minutes ago
 UK Government Considering Calling Army to Supply G ..

UK Government Considering Calling Army to Supply Gas Stations - Reports

1 minute ago
 Beijing Reaffirms Commitment to No First Use of Nu ..

Beijing Reaffirms Commitment to No First Use of Nuclear Weapons Policy

1 minute ago
 One dead in quake on Greek island of Crete: public ..

One dead in quake on Greek island of Crete: public TV

1 minute ago
 Govt committed to grant voting rights to overseas ..

Govt committed to grant voting rights to overseas Pakistanis: FM Shah Mahmood Qu ..

1 minute ago
 IRSA releases 172273 cusecs water

IRSA releases 172273 cusecs water

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.