UN Records 953 COVID-19 Cases Among Staff Globally - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 12:30 AM

UN Records 953 COVID-19 Cases Among Staff Globally - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) A total of 953 employees across all UN systems have been infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

"The total for the UN system as of yesterday is 953," Dujarric told reporters.

The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) has been greatly affected by the ongoing pandemic.

According to Dujarric, 187 peacekeepers at MINUSMA have tested positive for COVID-19, 45 recovered, and two individuals have died.

