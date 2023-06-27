UN Records Increase in Law Violations by Ukrainian Security Forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The United Nations has recorded a significant increase in law violations by Ukrainian security forces since start of Russia's special military operation, the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) said in a report on Tuesday.

"Since 24 February 2022, OHCHR has documented a significant increase in violations of the right to liberty and security of person by Ukrainian security forces.91 Out of the overall number of such cases, OHCHR documented 75 cases 92 of arbitrary detention of civilians (17 women, 57 men and 1 boy), some of which also amounted to enforced disappearances, mostly perpetrated by law enforcement authorities or the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the report read.

According to the report, dozens of civilians were tortured "in official pre-trial detention facilities"

"Of further concern, OHCHR has documented the arrests of several civilians involved in distribution of humanitarian aid in territory 'occupied' by the Russian Federation," the report read.