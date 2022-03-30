UN Recovers All Peacekeeper Bodies Killed in Helicopter Crash in DR Congo - Spokesperso n

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) was able to recover the bodies of all eight peacekeepers who were killed in a helicopter incident, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"The bosdies of our colleagues were recovered yesterday during the initial search and rescue operation that was launched by the peacekeeping operations," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

On Tuesday, MONUSCO said it lost contact with one of its helicopters sent on a reconnaissance mission in the Tshanzu area.

Eight people were on board, including six crew members from the Pakistan military, one Russian and one Serbian soldier.

The Democratic Republic of Congo's military said they believe the helicopter was shot down by the so-called M23 rebels.

Dujarric said an investigation into the incident will soon be undertaken by a MONUSCO team in cooperation with the government.

"The mission is also continuing to carry out reconnaissance in the area to monitor the activities of these groups," he added.