UN, Red Cross May Conduct More Evacuation Operations in Mariupol - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) The United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) may conduct more evacuation operations in Mariupol and will continue to work with all parties to the conflict to ensure the safety of those who want to leave, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday.

"There may be further operations," Haq told reporters when asked whether there will be more coordinated operations by the UN and ICRC to evacuate people from Mariupol area. "Of course, on our side, we will continue with our engagement with relative parties to the conflict to make sure that all those who want to leave, have the guarantees to do so safely."