UN Redirects Questions on Ukraine Possibly Stockpiling Arms at Nuclear Plants to IAEA

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) The office of the UN Secretary-General has no information on Ukraine allegedly stockpiling Western weapons at nuclear powers plants, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday, redirecting the issue to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

"I would encourage you to reach out to our colleagues at the International Atomic Energy Agency," Dujarric told a briefing, noting that he has no information on the matter.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin said there is reliable evidence that the Ukrainian armed forces are stockpiling weapons and ammunition provided by the West at its nuclear power plants.

This applies to US-made HIMARS and foreign air defense systems, as well as large-caliber artillery ammunition, he said.

Ukraine is hiding weapons at nuclear sites since the Russian armed forces will not strike them to avert a nuclear disaster, the intelligence chief said.