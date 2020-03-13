UrduPoint.com
UN Refugee Agency Appeals For $1.3Bln To Assist South Sudanese Refugees - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 11:45 PM

UN Refugee Agency Appeals for $1.3Bln to Assist South Sudanese Refugees - Statement

The UN Refugee Agency said in a press release on Friday that it is appealing for $1.3 billion to assist refugees from the South Sudan throughout 2020

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The UN Refugee Agency said in a press release on Friday that it is appealing for $1.3 billion to assist refugees from the South Sudan throughout 2020.

"UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and its partners are jointly appealing for US$1.3 billion this year to address the vast humanitarian needs of refugees fleeing seven years of unrest and conflict in South Sudan," the release said.

UNHCR explained the funding will provide life-saving assistance, including care for 65,000 unaccompanied or separated refugee children, access to clean drinking water, education and action on sexual and gender-based violence.

The South Sudanese represent Africa's biggest refugee population, with some 2.2 million people having been forced to flee the country and 2 million more being internally displaced, according to the UNHCR.

The requested support is also for assistance of refugee-hosting countries - Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Central African Republic.

The new appeal will complement the UN Humanitarian Response Plan for South Sudan that seeks $1.54 billion for 2020.

