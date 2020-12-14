UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Refugee Agency Appoints 1st Goodwill Ambassador From Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 01:12 PM

UN Refugee Agency Appoints 1st Goodwill Ambassador From Russia

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Monday announced appointing singer Manizha Sanghin, known simply as Manizha, as the organization's first goodwill ambassador from Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Monday announced appointing singer Manizha Sanghin, known simply as Manizha, as the organization's first goodwill ambassador from Russia.

The singer has supported UNHCR since 2019, motivated by the experiences during the 1990s civil war in her native Tajikistan, which forced her family to relocate to Russia, UNHCR said.

"UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, today announces the appointment of independent musician and philanthropist, Manizha as its newest Goodwill Ambassador (GWA). This is for the first time in the history of UNHCR that a celebrity from Russia becomes an advocate for refugees," UNHCR said in a statement.

Upon her appointment, the singer expressed her admiration of refugees and hoped that more people would recognize refugees' possible contribution to society with their talents and skills.

"I promise to support people forced to flee their homes due to conflict and persecution, to use my voice to help the needy and shine a light on refugee and statelessness situations," Manizha said, praising the agency's efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the UNHCR, there are approximately 79.5 million forcibly displaced people across the globe.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Tajikistan 2019 Family From Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

Two killed in different incidents

4 minutes ago

Railways retrieved 180.754 acre land during last y ..

4 minutes ago

IEA Projects Decline in Global Electricity Demand ..

4 minutes ago

Samsung Welcomes Customers to the Samsung Premium ..

27 minutes ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 71.15 million

31 minutes ago

US rescinds Sudan's State Sponsor of Terror design ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.