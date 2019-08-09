UN Refugee Agency Assists Over 500,000 Rohingya Obtain Identity Documents - Release

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The United Nations Refugee Agency ( UNHCR ) helped more than half a million Rohingya refugees to receive identity documents for the first time, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said in a press release on Friday.

"As of Wednesday, more than 500,000 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar have been registered in a joint registration exercise by the Bangladesh authorities and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency," the release said.

The registration, which is being implemented in all refugee communities in Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh, aims to provide a better understanding of the population and their needs for the government and humanitarian agencies operating in the area, the release said. The registration also indicates that Myanmar is the country of origin of Rohingya refugees and preserves their right to return home.

The release added that the biometric data collected during this registration exercise allowed the UNHCR to launch the Global Distribution Tool in one of the settlements, designed to speed up aid distributions, prevent fraud and overlap and address every person's needs.

In 2017, Myanmar's military, together with local Buddhists, began attacking Rohingya villages and outposts in the Rakhine state after unidentified Islamic extremists attacked police and security posts. According to the United Nations, more than 700,000 Rohingya have either fled or have been driven out of Myanmar by the country's military.