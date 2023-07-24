UN Refugee Agency Calls for End to Sudan Fighting as Displacement Worsens

(@FahadShabbir)

The UN Refugee Agency called for an immediate end to hostilities in Sudan on Monday, citing the plight of civilians fleeing the conflict, a day after the war between the two rival militaries passed the 100-day mark

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) The UN Refugee Agency called for an immediate end to hostilities in Sudan on Monday, citing the plight of civilians fleeing the conflict, a day after the war between the two rival militaries passed the 100-day mark.

"This has to stop. It is time for all parties to this conflict to immediately end this tragic war," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in a statement.

The UN agency estimated that over 3.3 million people have been displaced since the fighting broke out in mid-April. Grandi said the Sudanese army and the rebel paramilitary Rapid Support Forces needed to negotiate a way of ending the crisis, which has forced over 740,000 people to flee abroad.

"Pending this much needed peaceful dialogue, people must be allowed to leave conflict areas to find safety, whether within or outside the country, and be protected from all forms of violence," he added.

The staggering number of people feeling hostilities has put communities in neighboring countries under strain, exposing refugees to harrowing conditions. The rainy season in the region has further exacerbated human suffering, impeding logistics and driving up the price of food and fuel.

Some 185,000 refugees hosted by Sudan prior to the conflict have been uprooted again and are trapped in a relentless cycle of displacement. UN teams on the ground report that nearly 300 children from South Sudan have died of malnutrition and measles in Sudan's White Nile State since April.