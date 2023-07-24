Open Menu

UN Refugee Agency Calls For End To Sudan Fighting As Displacement Worsens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2023 | 11:08 PM

UN Refugee Agency Calls for End to Sudan Fighting as Displacement Worsens

The UN Refugee Agency called for an immediate end to hostilities in Sudan on Monday, citing the plight of civilians fleeing the conflict, a day after the war between the two rival militaries passed the 100-day mark

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) The UN Refugee Agency called for an immediate end to hostilities in Sudan on Monday, citing the plight of civilians fleeing the conflict, a day after the war between the two rival militaries passed the 100-day mark.

"This has to stop. It is time for all parties to this conflict to immediately end this tragic war," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in a statement.

The UN agency estimated that over 3.3 million people have been displaced since the fighting broke out in mid-April. Grandi said the Sudanese army and the rebel paramilitary Rapid Support Forces needed to negotiate a way of ending the crisis, which has forced over 740,000 people to flee abroad.

"Pending this much needed peaceful dialogue, people must be allowed to leave conflict areas to find safety, whether within or outside the country, and be protected from all forms of violence," he added.

The staggering number of people feeling hostilities has put communities in neighboring countries under strain, exposing refugees to harrowing conditions. The rainy season in the region has further exacerbated human suffering, impeding logistics and driving up the price of food and fuel.

Some 185,000 refugees hosted by Sudan prior to the conflict have been uprooted again and are trapped in a relentless cycle of displacement. UN teams on the ground report that nearly 300 children from South Sudan have died of malnutrition and measles in Sudan's White Nile State since April.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Died Price Sudan April All From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Int'l EPI mission launches WUENIC in Pakistan

Int'l EPI mission launches WUENIC in Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets with Transitional Presi ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets with Transitional President of Chad

12 minutes ago
 Final day of West Indies v India Test again delaye ..

Final day of West Indies v India Test again delayed by rain

4 minutes ago
 US Says 'No Perfect Solution' to Allow Ukraine to ..

US Says 'No Perfect Solution' to Allow Ukraine to Ship Same Grain as Under Black ..

4 minutes ago
 Former Romanian Top Diplomat Aurescu Running for J ..

Former Romanian Top Diplomat Aurescu Running for Judge at Int'l Court of Justice ..

4 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of Zambia

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of Zambia

12 minutes ago
State Dept. Says Hopeful of Erdogan's Plans to Dis ..

State Dept. Says Hopeful of Erdogan's Plans to Discuss Grain Deal With Putin

4 minutes ago
 Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot districts receive rain

Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot districts receive rain

8 minutes ago
 Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approves fix ..

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approves fixation of MPRs of 25 new drugs

11 minutes ago
 Adviser to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtun ..

Adviser to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Matiullah Khan takes oat ..

8 minutes ago
 In cooperation with Presight, Maldives Police Serv ..

In cooperation with Presight, Maldives Police Service inaugurates Centre of Exce ..

27 minutes ago
 RPO directs foolproof security for Muharram in Att ..

RPO directs foolproof security for Muharram in Attock

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World