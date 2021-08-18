UN Refugee Agency Calls on All States to Halt Forcible Return of Afghan Nationals

(@FahadShabbir)

The UN's refugee agency is calling on all states not to forcibly return Afghan nationals including those who do not qualify for amnesty, the spokesperson's office said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The UN's refugee agency is calling on all states not to forcibly return Afghan nationals including those who do not qualify for amnesty, the spokesperson's office said on Tuesday.

"UNHCR calls on States to halt forcible returns of Afghan nationals who have previously been determined not to be in need of international protection," the agency said in a press release summarizing spokesperson Shabia Mantoo's comments at a briefing in Geneva earlier in the day.

The UNHCR advisory comes amid chaotic scenes at international airport in Kabul, with thousands of Afghan seeking seats on flights leaving the country as the Taliban consolidates control of the nation.

UNHCR, the release added, remains concerned about the risk of human rights violations against civilians including women and girls and those perceived to be associated with the Afghan government, international organizations or with the international military forces.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 550,000 Afghans have been internally displaced as a result of conflict and insecurity. While civilians have so far only fled sporadically to countries neighboring Afghanistan, the situation continues to evolve rapidly, according to the release.

The chaos stemming from a US withdraw following a failed 20-year military effort to support a democratically elected government has forced President Ashraf Ghani to flee the nation and an evacuation of the American embassy in Kabul.