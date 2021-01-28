UN Refugee Agency Calls on EU States to Stop Pushbacks of Irregular Migrants

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Countries in the European Union should stop forcibly expelling irregular migrants and eliminate violence against them, especially amid the declining number of arrivals, the Office of UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Thursday.

"UNHCR has received a continuous stream of reports of some European states restricting access to asylum, returning people after they have reached territory or territorial waters, and using violence against them at borders," UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Protection Gillian Triggs was quoted as saying.

Irregular migrants are being pushed back "in a violent and apparently systematic way," many are being informally detained and expelled to neighboring countries, and others have reported violence and abuse by state forces, according to the press release.

Citing the 1951 Refugee Convention, the European Convention on Human Rights and EU law, the agency said that the protection of people's right to asylum, even if they arrive irregularly, was an obligation, not a choice for states.

With regard to some states citing coronavirus-related regulations as a pretext to not let migrants in, the agency said that they must continue asylum procedures without jeopardizing epidemiological precautions, as the pandemic provided no exception from their legal obligations.

This is especially true amid the numbers of migrant arrivals in the EU having declined by 23 percent over the past year and by 33 percent compared to 2018, according to UNHCR.

"With so few arrivals to Europe, this should be a manageable situation. It is regrettable that the issue of asylum remains politicized and divisive despite such declining numbers," the press release read.

Recognizing that some EU countries bear more pressure to accommodate irregular migrants than others, UNHCR called on all member states to exercise solidarity and share the hosting responsibilities. The agency also called for establishing national independent monitoring mechanisms that would ensure that migrants' rights are protected upon arrival.