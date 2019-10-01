UN Refugee Agency Calls on Greece to Improve Asylum-Seekers' Conditions on Aegean Islands

The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) in a statement on Tuesday urged the government of Greece to improve conditions for asylum-seekers from Afghanistan, Syria and other countries on the Aegean islands

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The United Nations refugee agency ( UNHCR ) in a statement on Tuesday urged the government of Greece to improve conditions for asylum-seekers from Syria and other countries on the Aegean islands.

"UNHCR is today calling on Greece to urgently move thousands of asylum-seekers out of dangerously overcrowded reception centers on the Greek Aegean islands," the agency said. "New accommodation places must be provided to prevent pressure from the islands spilling over into mainland Greece, where most sites are operating at capacity."

In September, the number of people waiting asylum on the islands increased to 10,258, it added.

This is the highest monthly level since 2016, which raised the quantity of refugees on 30 percent.

The situation on three islands - Lesvos, Samos and Kos is critical, UNHCR said. The Moria center on Lesvos, the release noted, is already at five times its capacity with 12,600 people.

UN experts urged local authorities to fast-track plans to transfer more than 5,000 asylum-seekers already authorized to continue their asylum procedure on the mainland.

UNHCR called on Greek authorities to support refugees to integrate in the country.

The UN refugee agency also promised to support transfers to the mainland in October at the request of the Greek government.