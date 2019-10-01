UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Refugee Agency Calls On Greece To Improve Asylum-Seekers' Conditions On Aegean Islands

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 10:13 PM

UN Refugee Agency Calls on Greece to Improve Asylum-Seekers' Conditions on Aegean Islands

The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) in a statement on Tuesday urged the government of Greece to improve conditions for asylum-seekers from Afghanistan, Syria and other countries on the Aegean islands

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) in a statement on Tuesday urged the government of Greece to improve conditions for asylum-seekers from Afghanistan, Syria and other countries on the Aegean islands.

"UNHCR is today calling on Greece to urgently move thousands of asylum-seekers out of dangerously overcrowded reception centers on the Greek Aegean islands," the agency said. "New accommodation places must be provided to prevent pressure from the islands spilling over into mainland Greece, where most sites are operating at capacity."

In September, the number of people waiting asylum on the islands increased to 10,258, it added.

This is the highest monthly level since 2016, which raised the quantity of refugees on 30 percent.

The situation on three islands - Lesvos, Samos and Kos is critical, UNHCR said. The Moria center on Lesvos, the release noted, is already at five times its capacity with 12,600 people.

UN experts urged local authorities to fast-track plans to transfer more than 5,000 asylum-seekers already authorized to continue their asylum procedure on the mainland.

UNHCR called on Greek authorities to support refugees to integrate in the country.

The UN refugee agency also promised to support transfers to the mainland in October at the request of the Greek government.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United Nations Syria Kos Greece September October 2016 From Government Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Farrurk, Saqib and Salman star on day one of Natio ..

1 hour ago

Balochistan govt to move ICSID for Reko Diq accord ..

3 minutes ago

Rouhani, Putin Discuss Iran's Initiative on Securi ..

3 minutes ago

Gazprom Says 83% of Nord Stream 2 Project Complete ..

3 minutes ago

South Ossetia Again Fails to Agree With Georgia Ov ..

3 minutes ago

Ex-Chief Scientist, PAEC Dr. Zamin laid to rest

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.