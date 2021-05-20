UrduPoint.com
UN Refugee Agency Calls On US To Lift COVID-19-Related Bans On Asylum

Thu 20th May 2021 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The US government should abandon its policy of denying asylum to migrants based on Trump-era health guidelines, United Nations Refugee Agency chief Filippo Grandi said on Thursday.

"I appeal to the government of the United States to swiftly lift the public health-related asylum restrictions that remain in effect at the border and to restore access to asylum for the people whose lives depend on it, in line with international legal and human rights obligations," Grandi said.

The restriction under Section 265 of US Code Title 42, permits the US authorities to deny entry to individuals when there is the possibility that they pose a risk of bringing a communicable disease into the United States.

The rule allows any customs officers, including Border Patrol agents, to implement the directive.

Grandi said the UN Refugee Agency has maintained since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic that protecting public health and protecting access to asylum are fully compatible. He added that other countries conducted health screenings, coronavirus testing and quarantine measures to protect both public health and the right to seek asylum.

