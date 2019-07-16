UN Refugee Agency Concerned About Trump Rule Barring Asylum on US Southern Border

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The Trump administration's new rule to bar a majority of migrants from crossing the southern border will endanger people fleeing violence and persecution, the UN's refugee agency said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Acting US Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan said the Trump administration will implement new restrictions that will end certain protections for asylum-seeking migrants.

"UN Refugee Agency, is deeply concerned about the new rule barring from asylum the majority of people crossing the southern U.

S. land border. This will endanger vulnerable people in need of international protection from violence or persecution," the release said on Monday.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began moving toward the United States through Mexico last fall. US President Donald Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds for constructing a border wall.