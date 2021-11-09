UrduPoint.com

UN Refugee Agency Concerned Over Situation With Refugees At Belarusian-Polish Border

Tue 09th November 2021

UN Refugee Agency Concerned Over Situation With Refugees at Belarusian-Polish Border

The United Nations Refugee Agency is extremely concerned over the situation at the Belarusian-Polish border, spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said on Tuesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The United Nations Refugee Agency is extremely concerned over the situation at the Belarusian-Polish border, spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said on Tuesday.

According to Mantoo, the agency is ready to support the EU in resolving the humanitarian issue.

