UN Refugee Agency Concerned Over Situation With Refugees at Belarusian-Polish Border

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The United Nations Refugee Agency is extremely concerned over the situation at the Belarusian-Polish border, spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said on Tuesday.

According to Mantoo, the agency is ready to support the EU in resolving the humanitarian issue.