UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Refugee Agency Condemns Attack Against Nigerian Town Sheltering Refugees

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

UN Refugee Agency Condemns Attack Against Nigerian Town Sheltering Refugees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Tuesday condemned an armed attack against a settlement in southeast Niger that hosts dozens of thousands of refugees, resulting in 28 deaths.

The attack, said to have been perpetrated by Boko Haram, took place late on Saturday in Toumour, where over 30,000 refugees and displaced persons are being sheltered.

"UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, condemns an attack by armed assailants on Toumour, a town in south-east Niger, that killed 28 people and injured hundreds more ... According to local sources, the assailants destroyed nearly two-thirds of the town's homes, burned the Toumour market to the ground, and killed more than a thousand cattle. Following the attack, most of the population fled to the bush, with some people returning only at daytime," UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch said at a briefing in Geneva.

UNHCR is working with its partners and local authorities to provide emergency shelter, food, water, and medical support to those affected. The organization also drew attention to the situation in the country's southeast.

"The Diffa region in south-east Niger has been hit hard by increasing extremist violence in the Lake Chad basin that has forced hundreds of thousands into the region. In the first nine months of this year, over 450 acts of killing, kidnapping, sexual and gender-based violence, and other serious incidents were reported," Baloch added.

In 2009, Boko Haram launched an armed insurrection against the Nigerian government in an attempt to introduce Islamic law or Sharia throughout the country. In 2015, it allied itself with the Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Kidnapping United Nations Water Russia Diffa Geneva Chad Niger 2015 Market Government Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Realme launches 64MP Ultra-Nightscape camera phone ..

10 minutes ago

Govt decides to hold Senate elections in Feb inste ..

25 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed asks opposition to come to parliame ..

38 minutes ago

Technology Innovation Institute, Virgin Hyperloop ..

41 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Bahraini King on Nati ..

41 minutes ago

Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz’s to be appointed as NDMA Ch ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.