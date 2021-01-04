UrduPoint.com
UN Refugee Agency Condemns Killing Of 100 Civilians In Niger - Statement

Mon 04th January 2021

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a statement on Monday that it condemns the attacks in Niger in which at least 100 civilians were killed and hundreds of others were forced to leave their homes

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a statement on Monday that it condemns the attacks in Niger in which at least 100 civilians were killed and hundreds of others were forced to leave their homes.

"UNHCR condemns in the strongest terms the twin attacks in western Niger that killed at least 100 people, injured 25 others, and forced hundreds to flee on 2 January," the statement said.

Armed groups opened fire on the villages of Tchamo-Bangou and Zaroumdareye in the region of Tillaberi near Niger's the border with Mali. Some of those injured were evacuated to Ouallam and Niamey.

According to the UNHCR, the population of four of the neighboring villages has fled. At least 1,000 people are now on the move trying to reach Ouallam, where UNHCR and its partners are providing humanitarian assistance to refugees.

