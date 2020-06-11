UN Refugee Agency Decries Escalation of Violence in Sahel, Attacks Against Civilians

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The continuous escalation of violence in Sahel is turning this African macro-region into "one of the fastest growing displacement crises in the world," as thousands of civilians, including vulnerable populations, are forced to flee from the midst of attacks by and between armed groups, Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a press release on Thursday.

"UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency is alarmed over escalating violence in the Sahel region which has seen hundreds of innocent civilians targeted in recent weeks, triggered more displacement and is seriously hindering humanitarian activities," the press release read.

According to the press release, attacks by armed groups are followed by security counter-operations and this escalation causes the continuous flight of people from their homes to safer locations, which, in turn, are already plagued by poverty and packed beyond capacity by refugees from earlier stages of violence.

The latest such attack, according to the press release, was on the Binedama village, located in the central Malian region of Mopti, on June 5, which left 26 civilians killed.

Another attack � on the Intikane refugee facility in western Niger � left three people killed and more than 10,000 people having to flee the area in pursuit of new shelter.

"The continuing attacks on civilians in the Sahel which have crippled life in the border towns and areas are unfathomable, incomprehensible. People are being displaced multiple times and are in desperate need of our help. We are doing the best we can to bring in assistance in spite of the challenging times," Millicent Mutuli, the UNHCR regional director for West and Central Africa, said in reference to the COVID-19 pandemic, as quoted in the press release.

Despite its efforts to provide relief, including shelter assistance already provided to over 25,000 families and a plan to distribute relief items to 16,500 families by the end June, the UNHCR said that its humanitarian activities become "seriously hampered" by escalating insecurity, the impact of COVID-19 and the lack of resources.

The UNHCR is scheduled to launch its Sahel Crisis Appeal on Friday.