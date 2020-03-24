UN Refugee Agency Delivers 4.4 Tonnes of Medical Items to Help Iran Combat COVID-19

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said it had delivered about 4.4 tonnes of medical items to Iran as part of efforts to help the country combat the further spread of COVID-19.

"UNHCR ... airlifted today (23 March) some 4.4 tonnes of much-needed medical aid items, including supplies to support the COVID-19 response in the Islamic Republic of Iran. Airbus A330-200 arrived at Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran from Frankfurt at 17.40 (CET) [16:40 GMT] delivering masks, gloves and essential medicines to help address critical shortages in Iran's health care system. Further flights are scheduled in the coming weeks to transport additional aid-items, medicine and personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers," the agency said in a statement.

According to the UNHCR, there are about one million refugees in Iran, and they can receive medical care on an equal basis with the country's citizens, but hospitals and medical centers can no longer cope with the flow of patients, which has increased dramatically over the spread of the disease.

"The virus has now spread to all 31 provinces of Iran. Refugees, most of whom live side by side with host communities in villages, towns and cities, are at the same risk of catching the COVID-19 as Iranians. Already during the early stages of the epidemic, UNHCR, in coordination with the Government of Iran, distributed basic hygiene items such as soap and disposable paper towels to some 7,500 refugee families living in refugee settlements across the country," the agency added.

Iran is among the countries that are most affected by COVID-19, having the largest number of confirmed cases after China, Italy, the US, Spain and Germany. Iran has so far confirmed 23,049 coronavirus cases and 1,812 fatalities.

The middle Eastern country has blamed the lack of medical supplies on US sanctions and said the restrictions made fighting the coronavirus impossible.