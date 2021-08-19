UN Refugee Agency Has Not Seen Influx of Afghans to Neighboring Countries - Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The United Nations Refugee Agency has not seen a mass influx of Afghan refugees into neighboring countries after the Taliban (banned in Russia) seized Kabul, UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Representative for Afghanistan Caroline Van Buren said on Wednesday.

"UNHCR has not observed mass influxes to neighboring countries to date," Van Buren said during a press briefing. "However, at the same time, partners and other sources have reported the movement of Afghans outside of the country has risen in recent months.

A majority of Afghans are displaced within Afghanistan and unable to leave the country through regular channels, Van Buren said.

However, Van Buren added, at least 20,000 Afghan refugees are fleeing to Iran or Pakistan each week through irregular channels.

On Tuesday, the UN Refugee Agency said more than 550,000 Afghans have been internally displaced as a result of conflict and insecurity.