UN Refugee Agency, IOM to Visit Camp Near Belarusian-Polish Border on Thursday - Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Delegations of the UN Refugee Agency, the International Organization on Migration and the Red Cross will visit a refugee camp near the Belarusian Polish border on Thursday, the Belarussian Border Committee said.

"Today, in order to assess the current situation, delegation of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Belarus, the International Organization for Migration and the Belarusian Red Cross Society will arrive at the refugee camp," the committee said in its Telegram channel.