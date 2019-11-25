UN Refugee Agency Issues $10Mln Emergency Appeal for South Sudan Flood Victims - Statement

Flooding during South Sudan's rainy season has prompted the United Nations to request $10 million in emergency funding for relief supplies, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Flooding during South Sudan 's rainy season has prompted the United Nations to request $10 million in emergency funding for relief supplies, the UN Refugee Agency ( UNHCR ) said in a press release on Monday.

"UNHCR is urgently appealing for $10 million to support the response to the flooding in Maban [South Sudan]," the release said.

"The operation will provide core relief items, emergency shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) assistance and health support to refugees and members of the host community affected by the floods."

Heavy rains beginning in August pummeled Maban County in South Sudan's Upper Nile State and are expected to continue through November, the release said.

As a result, roads to and within refugee camps have become impassable in many areas for all vehicle traffic, limiting access to the rest of South Sudan, the release added.