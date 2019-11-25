UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Refugee Agency Issues $10Mln Emergency Appeal For South Sudan Flood Victims - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 4 seconds ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 08:16 PM

UN Refugee Agency Issues $10Mln Emergency Appeal for South Sudan Flood Victims - Statement

Flooding during South Sudan's rainy season has prompted the United Nations to request $10 million in emergency funding for relief supplies, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Flooding during South Sudan's rainy season has prompted the United Nations to request $10 million in emergency funding for relief supplies, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said in a press release on Monday.

"UNHCR is urgently appealing for $10 million to support the response to the flooding in Maban [South Sudan]," the release said.

"The operation will provide core relief items, emergency shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) assistance and health support to refugees and members of the host community affected by the floods."

Heavy rains beginning in August pummeled Maban County in South Sudan's Upper Nile State and are expected to continue through November, the release said.

As a result, roads to and within refugee camps have become impassable in many areas for all vehicle traffic, limiting access to the rest of South Sudan, the release added.

Related Topics

United Nations Water Vehicle Traffic Sudan August November All Refugee UNHCR Million Rains

Recent Stories

Egyptian Coptic rights activist faces 'terror' cha ..

2 seconds ago

Kremlin Spokesman Confirms Putin's Plans to Visit ..

10 seconds ago

Beijing Expects Putin's Visit to China in 2020 - C ..

4 minutes ago

Syrian Business Delegation Says Intends to Develop ..

4 minutes ago

University of Karachi, Rotary Club join hands for ..

4 minutes ago

RusAF's Entire Leadership to Be Replaced Soon - Ru ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.