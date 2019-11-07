UrduPoint.com
UN Refugee Agency Regrets Migrants' Deaths Near Canary Islands

Thu 07th November 2019

Charlie Yaxley, the spokesman for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, expressed regret over the growing number of dead migrants found near the Canary Islands

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Charlie Yaxley, the spokesman for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, expressed regret over the growing number of dead migrants found near the Canary Islands.

On Wednesday, media reported that at least five migrants were killed when their boat sank off of Spain's Lanzarote island. Local authorities managed to rescue four migrants, while three others were said to be missing. On Thursday, media reported that the bodies of the three missing migrants were discovered.

"sad news. Death toll amongst refugees+migrants attempting to cross the Med close to Lanzarote rises to 8. Thanks to Spanish rescue services who have brought some to safety," Yaxley said on Twitter, commenting on the news.

Last week, at least four migrants died, and one more was said to be missing while attempting to reach the Canary Islands in a boat. A total of 29 migrants, who were on board the same boat, however, were rescued by a merchant's vessel.

