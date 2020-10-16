UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Refugee Agency Resumes Evacuation Flights From Libya After 7-Month Suspension

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 03:57 PM

UN Refugee Agency Resumes Evacuation Flights From Libya After 7-Month Suspension

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has resumed evacuation flights to carry vulnerable asylum seekers out of Libya after a seven-month suspension, as 153 refugees from other African countries were transported to Niger, agency representative Andrej Mahecic said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has resumed evacuation flights to carry vulnerable asylum seekers out of Libya after a seven-month suspension, as 153 refugees from other African countries were transported to Niger, agency representative Andrej Mahecic said on Friday.

"UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency evacuated last night a group of 153 vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers out of Libya to the Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM) in Niger," Mahecic was quoted as saying in a UNHCR press release following a media briefing in Geneva.

The evacuated refugees were nationals of Eritrea, Sudan, South Sudan, and Somalia, and the vast majority of them were being held in detention centers in the Libyan capital of Tripoli, UNHCR said.

UNHCR suspended its evacuation flights from Libya back in March with the onset of the coronavirus disease pandemic. Mahecic said that it was vital to resume the flights given the unstable political situation in the North African country and the rapid rise in new COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, 855 new cases of the disease were registered in Libya.

As many as 45,661 refugees and asylum seekers were believed to be residing in Libya as of September 30, according to data published by UNHCR.

Related Topics

Somalia United Nations Tripoli Geneva Eritrea Sudan Libya Niger March September Media From Refugee UNHCR Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,412 new COVID-19 cases, 1,618 reco ..

29 minutes ago

Wimbledon set to return even without fans

2 minutes ago

Proclaimed offender wanted in murder case held aft ..

2 minutes ago

UK Foreign Minister Asks EU for More Flexibility t ..

7 minutes ago

First Batch of Russia's EpiVacCorona Vaccine to Be ..

7 minutes ago

Baseless propaganda by PML-N on arrest of workers, ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.