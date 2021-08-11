UN Refugee Agency Says Concerned About New US Practice to Expel Asylum Seekers to Mexico

(@FahadShabbir)

The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) expressed concern over the new US practice to expel asylum-seekers and migrants to southern Mexico under the health order aimed at preventing the spread of communicable diseases, UNHCR Representative to the United States and the Caribbean Matthew Reynolds said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) expressed concern over the new US practice to expel asylum-seekers and migrants to southern Mexico under the health order aimed at preventing the spread of communicable diseases, UNHCR Representative to the United States and the Caribbean Matthew Reynolds said on Wednesday.

"These expulsion flights of non-Mexicans to the deep interior of Mexico constitute a troubling new dimension in enforcement of the COVID-related public health order known as Title 42," Reynolds said. "Individuals or families aboard those flights... risk being sent back to the very dangers they have fled in their countries of origin in Central America without any opportunity to have those needs assessed and addressed."