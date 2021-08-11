UrduPoint.com

UN Refugee Agency Says Concerned About New US Practice To Expel Asylum Seekers To Mexico

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 09:34 PM

UN Refugee Agency Says Concerned About New US Practice to Expel Asylum Seekers to Mexico

The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) expressed concern over the new US practice to expel asylum-seekers and migrants to southern Mexico under the health order aimed at preventing the spread of communicable diseases, UNHCR Representative to the United States and the Caribbean Matthew Reynolds said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) expressed concern over the new US practice to expel asylum-seekers and migrants to southern Mexico under the health order aimed at preventing the spread of communicable diseases, UNHCR Representative to the United States and the Caribbean Matthew Reynolds said on Wednesday.

"These expulsion flights of non-Mexicans to the deep interior of Mexico constitute a troubling new dimension in enforcement of the COVID-related public health order known as Title 42," Reynolds said. "Individuals or families aboard those flights... risk being sent back to the very dangers they have fled in their countries of origin in Central America without any opportunity to have those needs assessed and addressed."

Related Topics

United Nations United States Mexico Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Getting relief for MNS in court cases, objective ..

Getting relief for MNS in court cases, objective behind revival of PDM's dead ..

31 seconds ago
 NMU VC visits A&E ward

NMU VC visits A&E ward

32 seconds ago
 Ulema, Mashaykh reject allegations by Afghan govt

Ulema, Mashaykh reject allegations by Afghan govt

34 seconds ago
 Constitution upholds fundamental rights of all inc ..

Constitution upholds fundamental rights of all including minorities: CJP

10 minutes ago
 DC visits procession routes, Imambargahs

DC visits procession routes, Imambargahs

10 minutes ago
 HCSTSI President proposes TDAP to organize three d ..

HCSTSI President proposes TDAP to organize three day exhibition at expo centre

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.