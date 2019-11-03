UrduPoint.com
UN Refugee Agency Says Concerned Over US Decision To Cut Number Of Refugees For Acceptance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 12:20 AM

UN Refugee Agency Says Concerned Over US Decision to Cut Number of Refugees for Acceptance

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Saturday that the US decision to decrease the number of refugees it will accept for resettlement in fiscal year 2020 starting October 1 sent a negative signal to other countries amid the increasing global displacement.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump ordered that an 18,000 refugee quota be established in fiscal year 2020, which is the lowest number in nearly four decades.

"UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is troubled by the U.S. decision announced today to reduce, substantially and for the third consecutive year, the number of refugees it will admit for resettlement in the United States over the coming year. The admissions ceiling of 18,000 leaves thousands of the most vulnerable refugees in risky circumstances, sends a counterproductive message to other countries on the need for more burden-sharing and erodes one of three durable solutions for refugees," the agency said in a statement.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi stressed that the US decision would diminish the UNHCR's ability to protect the refugees across the globe.

"At a time of record forced displacement in the world, lower admissions constrain UNHCR's ability to deliver on its refugee protection mandate and diminish our humanitarian negotiating power at the global level ... As the agency mandated by the UN General Assembly to lead and coordinate the international response to refugees, UNHCR is naturally troubled by this trend in the United States and elsewhere," Grandi said, as quoted by the UNHCR.

One of Trump's key campaign promises was to crackdown on illegal immigration through stricter enforcement of laws and the building of a wall on the US-Mexico border. The president's political opponents blame him for the fact that the United States has lost its status of a global leader in the acceptance of refugees, despite many opportunities for that.

