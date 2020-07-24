UrduPoint.com
UN Refugee Agency Says 'Stepping Up' Support For Venezuelan Refugees In Brazil

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

UN Refugee Agency Says 'Stepping Up' Support for Venezuelan Refugees in Brazil

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Friday said it was boosting its efforts to assist Venezuelan refugees in Brazil amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Venezuela has been experiencing a humanitarian and political crisis prompting many to leave the country in order to survive. UNHCR estimates the number of refugees from Venezuela at 4.5 million people.

"UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is stepping up efforts in Brazil to protect tens of thousands of refugees and migrants from Venezuela and their host communities, as the Latin American country battles the COVID-19 pandemic .

.. While the total number of refugees who have contracted the virus in Brazil is unknown owing to the fact that disaggregated data based on status is not available and absence of widespread testing, UNHCR is aware of at least 19 COVID-19 related deaths among refugees of whom nine were indigenous Venezuelan refugees," the agency said in a statement.

Brazil has confirmed a total of 2,287,475 cases of COVID-19, as well as a death toll of 84,082.

