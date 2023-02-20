UN Refugee Agency Says Ukraine Response Well-Funded in 2022, But Other Crises Forgotten

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) The United Nations Refugee Agency faced uneven allocation of funds in humanitarian aid to regions in 2022, with the response to the Ukraine conflict being well-funded and other world crises being forgotten or marginalized, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Monday.

"The situation we as an organization faced last year is that we were well-funded in some parts of the world, say the Ukraine response, and terribly -funded in many other parts of the world where the crises are forgotten or marginalized," Grandi said at the Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum.

In this regard, the UN high commissioner stressed the need for more flexible resources.

"Unless we have flexible funding we cannot make those decisions and allocate resources to respond to where it's more difficult to mobilize," Grandi said.

The UN agencies for humanitarian and refugee affairs appealed on Wednesday for $5 billion in humanitarian aid to help more than 15 million of Ukrainians affected by the conflict. Out of this sum, $3.9 billion is requested under the Humanitarian Response Plan for Ukraine to provide 11.1 million people with food and medicines.

The remainder in the amount of $1.7 billion will be used to help 4.2 million Ukrainian refugees hosted in 10 countries - Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia - under the Refugee Response Plan.