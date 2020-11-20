UN Refugee Agency Seeks Donor Help for Ethiopians Fleeing Tigray Region Amid Conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Friday called for donor support to continue to accommodate refugees coming to eastern Sudan from Ethiopia's Tigray region amid the armed conflict between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front.

According to agency spokesperson Babar Baloch, the number of refugees has already surpassed 33,000, straining the organization's capacity to provide them with necessary assistance.

"UNHCR needs immediate support from donors to be able to continue assisting the increasing number of refugees," Baloch said at a press briefing in Geneva.

UNHCR also urged all parties to the conflict to protect displaced civilians, as well as requested immediate humanitarian access to people in areas controlled by the warring sides.

The fighting in northern Ethiopia broke out in early November after the Federal government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front, the ruling party in the region, of attacking a local military base and launched a security operation against it.