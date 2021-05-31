UrduPoint.com
UN Refugee Agency Seeks Funding For Afghan Migrants In Iran

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) The UN Refugee Agency has called for funding for Iran, which is hosting millions of Afghans who fled war and poverty in their home country.

The agency praised Iran's commendable efforts to sustain its refugee population but warned that the coronavirus-hit economy was struggling to provide for everyone.

"The lack of resources and funding has...

constrained the ability of UNHCR and the Government of Iran to maintain and increase their humanitarian efforts. UNHCR's funding appeal for Iran of US$97.9 million for 2021 is, so far, only 8 per cent funded," a statement read.

The agency estimated that Iran hosts close to a million of Afghan refugees as well as some 2.6 million of undocumented migrants and Afghan passport holders.

All of Afghans in Iran have been included in the educational and health programs, including the COVID-19 response. They are allowed to work and use banking services.

