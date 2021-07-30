UN Refugee Agency Stresses Vulnerability of People Migrating Through Sahel

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Trafficking victims and people fleeing armed conflicts, violence, and persecution are in extreme danger when passing through the Sahel region and East Africa, according to a press release by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on the occasion of the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

"It is estimated that thousands of people fleeing persecution, armed conflict, violence, and poverty are subject to horrific abuse every year while traveling through the Sahel and East Africa towards northern Africa. Survivors speak of sexual abuse and rape, kidnappings for ransom, being left to die in the desert, and being subjected to physical and psychological torture," UNHCR said in the release.

The borders of Mali and Niger along the edge of the Sahara Desert are the regions with the highest risks for those on the move as there is little to no presence of humanitarian advocates there, according to the release.

At the same time, the agency is also calling for action and collaboration with local organizations and diaspora communities in order to fight against this phenomenon.

According to the UNHCR estimations, more than 3 million refugees and internally displaced people are seeking protection in the Sahel region alone. Those people are fleeing their homes in increased numbers due to conflicts taking place from Ethiopia to Burkina Faso. Most of them are aiming to reach northern African countries with the ultimate goal of crossing the Mediterranean to Europe in the pursuit of a better life.