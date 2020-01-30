UrduPoint.com
UN Refugee Agency Suspends Work At Tripoli Facility Amid Security Concerns - Statement

Thu 30th January 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has to suspend operations at its Gathering and Departure Facility (GDF) in Libya's city of Tripoli and evacuate dozens of civilians amid security concerns, the agency said in a statement on Thursday.

"Unfortunately UNHCR was left with no choice but to suspend work at the GDF in Tripoli after learning that training exercises, involving police and military personnel, are taking place just a few meters away from units housing asylum seekers and refugees," UNHCR's Chief of Mission in Libya Jean-Paul Cavalieri said.

Cavalieri expressed fear that the entire area could become a "military target." Such development may further endanger lives of refugees and other civilians located at the facility, he said.

"UNHCR will also facilitate the evacuation of hundreds of other people to urban areas," the agency said. "This includes around 400 asylum seekers who had left the Tajoura detention center after it was hit by air strikes last July as well as some 300 asylum-seekers from the Abu Salim detention center who entered the GDF last November after being spontaneously released from detention by the authorities."

UN agency urged all sides of the conflict to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.

In Libya, the confrontation between the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) of Fayez Sarraj and the rival Libyan National Army (LNA) of Khalifa Haftar has practically split the oil-rich country into a duopoly since 2011.

